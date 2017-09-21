UK Antitrust Watchdog Begins Investment Consultancy Probe

Law360, London (September 21, 2017, 11:45 AM BST) -- Britain’s competition watchdog launched a major antitrust probe of the investment consultancy industry on Thursday, when it presented investigators and their areas of focus.



Up to £1.6 trillion ($2.14 trillion) of assets are affected by the advice of the U.K.'s 12 largest investment consultants. (AP) The Competition and Markets Authority was referred to the case by the Financial Conduct Authority, which found serious failings plaguing the trillion-dollar investment consultancy and fiduciary management services industries.



The investigation covers firms who provide advice to institutional investors, mainly pension...

