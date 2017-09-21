EIOPA Eager To Take On More Powers Under EU Overhaul

Law360, London (September 21, 2017, 12:37 PM BST) -- The European Union’s top insurance regulator has welcomed a decision that will strengthen its powers to streamline industry supervision, saying the move would help protect consumers across the bloc.



The European Commission ended six months of speculation about the fate of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority on Wednesday when it ditched proposals to merge the watchdog with the European Banking Authority.



Instead of folding EIOPA into its banking counterpart, an idea floated in March, the Commission now plans to hand it greater powers to...

