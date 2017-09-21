FCA Signs Insurtech Deal With Hong Kong Regulator

Law360, London (September 21, 2017, 1:38 PM BST) -- The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority has sealed a deal with Hong Kong’s insurance regulator to improve collaboration and information-sharing on revolutionary financial technology, the watchdog announced on Thursday.



The nonbinding agreement with the Hong Kong Insurance Authority comes after the FCA reached similar arrangements with regulators in the territory on securities and banking. The latest pact means the regulators can refer insurance technology companies in their jurisdictions to each another to help widen access to lucrative new markets in insurtech, as it is known.



"We look...

To view the full article, register now.