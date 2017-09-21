FCA Signs Insurtech Deal With Hong Kong Regulator

By William Shaw

Law360, London (September 21, 2017, 1:38 PM BST) -- The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority has sealed a deal with Hong Kong’s insurance regulator to improve collaboration and information-sharing on revolutionary financial technology, the watchdog announced on Thursday.

The nonbinding agreement with the Hong Kong Insurance Authority comes after the FCA reached similar arrangements with regulators in the territory on securities and banking. The latest pact means the regulators can refer insurance technology companies in their jurisdictions to each another to help widen access to lucrative new markets in insurtech, as it is known.

"We look...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular