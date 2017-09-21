Deals Rumor Mill: Carlyle, Asahi Group, KKR

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT) -- The Carlyle Group is aiming to hold a first closing on its new multibillion-dollar Asia-focused buyout fund within the next few months, according to a Thursday report from Reuters. According to the report, the private equity giant expects to have collected more than $4 billion by the time it holds the closing, and the ultimate goal for the fund is to raise $5 billion in total.



Japanese brewing behemoth Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. is looking to make acquisitions and is willing to spend “billions of dollars,”...

