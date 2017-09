Ex-Deutsche Exec's Firm Slams 'Vague' Share Rights Claim

Law360, London (September 21, 2017, 10:54 PM BST) -- An investment vehicle set up by the former CEO of Deutsche Bank’s U.K. operations, Colin Grassie, has said claims that it reneged on a share rights agreement are "embarrassing" in their vagueness, according to court documents seen by Law360 on Thursday.



Daniel Wagner, a director and shareholder in Bright Station Ventures Ltd., filed a claim on July 27 in London’s High Court alleging that Bothy Investments Ltd., a vehicle created in November 2011 to hold shares in Bright Station, reneged on a deal granting Wagner voting rights...

