Chadbourne & Parke, Female Partners Fight Over Discovery

By Kat Greene

Law360, Los Angeles (September 21, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Chadbourne & Parke LLP and the female attorneys accusing the firm of gender discrimination clashed in New York federal court Wednesday over whether Chadbourne should turn over more documents about partner complaints, compensation and the firm's management.

The women said Chadbourne, now part of Norton Rose Fulbright, was wrongfully withholding important evidence about how the management committee responded to partner complaints, about how much information partners were given, and documents that show payments, severances and settlements to departing partners, according to a joint letter the parties...
Case Information

Case Title

Campbell v. Chadbourne & Parke LLP


Case Number

1:16-cv-06832

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Judge

J. Paul Oetken

Date Filed

August 31, 2016

