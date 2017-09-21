PricewaterhouseCoopers Opens DC Legal Services Office

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT) -- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP will open a new legal services office in Washington, D.C., this month, marking the accounting giant's latest expansion into the legal market, the firm announced on Thursday.



The new firm, ILC Legal LLP, will operate as an independent entity within the PricewaterhouseCoopers network, while providing its nonaudit U.S. clients with foreign legal advice as well as referrals to the firm’s affiliated legal service providers across the globe



“I think we are responding to the market and to client requests,” said Richard Edmundson, who will join...

