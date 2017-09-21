State & Local Tax Deduction Must Be Preserved, Group Says

By Matthew Nesto

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT) -- After a 30-year hibernation, Americans Against Double Taxation reactivated its membership Thursday and launched a campaign to ensure state and local taxes remain deductible and don’t become the victim of sweeping tax reforms being considered in Washington.

The coalition, which represents more than two dozen government, educational, industry and civil service organizations, issued an open letter to congressional leadership which said the 100-year-old tax deduction supports vital investments in infrastructure, public safety, homeownership and education and provides states and local governments with much-needed financial flexibility....
