AIA Pays $3B For Australia, NZ Life Insurance Units

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia said Thursday it will sell its Australia and New Zealand life insurance units to AIA Group for AU$3.8 billion ($3 billion), vaulting AIA into a spot as a major life insurance player in both countries.



The deal will see AIA take over CommInsure Life in Australia and Sovereign in New Zealand and includes a 20-year partnership between CBA and AIA for the provision of life insurance products throughout the countries. CBA said current customers will be allowed to maintain their existing policies...

