Japan’s Kuraray Snaps Up Calgon Carbon In $1.3B Deal

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Kuraray Co. Ltd. has inked a more than $1.3 billion deal to buy Calgon Carbon Corp., including its debt, the companies announced on Thursday, in an effort by the Japanese company to bolster its presence in the activated carbon and filtration spheres.



The Japanese carbon materials company has agreed to buy Calgon for $21.50 cash per share and will complete the deal through a merger of a newly created Kuraray subsidiary, with Calgon as the surviving entity.



“Not only does this transaction deliver premium value to...

