Strong Pa. Business Base Helps Powerhouse Firms Thrive

Law360, Philadelphia (September 25, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The five firms named as Law360's Pennsylvania Powerhouses for 2017 have taken advantage of the state's historically deep legal talent pool and a dynamic, ever-evolving economic base — ranging over the years from manufacturing and energy to pharmaceuticals and beyond — to build strong foundations from which to expand and thrive over their combined 573 years in business.



The Pennsylvania-based firms chosen by Law360 for its regional Powerhouse series — Blank Rome LLP, Duane Morris LLP, Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and...

To view the full article, register now.