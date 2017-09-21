EU Regulators See Brexit, FinTech As Market Stability Risks

Law360, London (September 21, 2017, 5:05 PM BST) -- The European Union's top financial regulators see Britain's exit from the EU and the booming financial technology sector as significant risk factors for the banking sector and the economy, according to their latest market assessment issued Thursday.



Uncertainty over the terms of the U.K.’s withdrawal from the EU may expose both Britain and the bloc to economic instability and weaken market confidence, particularly if negotiations end in a disorderly fashion, the Joint Committee of the European Supervisory Authorities said.



The committee, made up of the European Banking...

