IP Hires: Finnegan, Troutman Sanders, Cislo & Thomas

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT) -- In this week's intellectual property partners on the move, a former PTAB judge joins Finnegan, Cislo & Thomas beefs up its ranks and opens two new California offices, and Troutman Sanders nabs two ex-Mintz Levin attorneys. Here, we offer details on the attorneys who have landed new jobs.



Jeffrey Sheldon Katherine Bond Katherine Sales Kenneth D'Alessandro Laura Lloyd Cislo & Thomas Adds 5 IP Attys, Opens 2 Calif. Offices



Intellectual property boutique Cislo & Thomas LLP has expanded its attorney ranks and its California footprint, adding...

