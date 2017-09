MasterCard Can't Challenge Card Tech Patents In CBM Review

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Thursday rejected MasterCard International Inc.’s bid to invalidate two patents for card activation technology, finding a lawsuit over a license agreement MasterCard allegedly breached didn’t give it standing to challenge the patents in covered business method review.



In order to bring a petition for review under the CBM program, the petitioner must have been sued for, or charged with, infringing the patent. MasterCard argued this requirement was met because Alexsam Inc. filed a lawsuit in 2015 claiming it didn’t...

