ITC Blocks Infringing Mobile Device Stands From China

Law360, Washington (September 21, 2017, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The International Trade Commission recommended a general exclusion order blocking the import of allegedly patent-infringing magnetic mobile device stands from a slew of Chinese companies.



Phone accessory maker Nite Ize Inc. filed the ITC complaint against dozens of Chinese companies, and last week an administrative law judge found 16 different companies imported pivoting stand assemblies for handheld electronic devices that infringed on four patents.



“It is my initial determination that: all accused products have been imported into the U.S., [16 respondents] imported, sold for importation, or...

