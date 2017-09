PTAB Lets Credit Card Patent Claims Stand Under Alice

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled this week that patent claims covering a credit card transaction verification method were not invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice test, reversing a decision from the patent examiner.



The PTAB said in a Monday ruling that it agreed with a patent examiner at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that the claims were directed to the abstract idea — namely, generating a verification value in response to a transaction.



However, the board said the claims recite significantly more...

To view the full article, register now.