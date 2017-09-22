Portland Arts Tax Constitutional, Oregon Justices Say

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The city of Portland’s arts tax does not violate the Oregon Constitution, the state’s Supreme Court held on Thursday.



Writing for a unanimous court, Justice Jack L. Landau rejected Portland resident George Wittemyer’s argument claiming that the city’s arts tax violates Article IX Section 1a of the state’s constitution, which prohibits the imposition of a poll or head tax.



In a vibrant historical analysis on the use and meaning of poll and head taxes, Judge Landau found Portland’s 2012 Arts Education and Access Income Tax fell...

