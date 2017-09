Ex-Manager Of Omega Fish Plant Cops To Polluting La. River

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The former manager of a Louisiana fish processing plant owned by Omega Protein Inc. has pled guilty to directing employees to dump water from an effluent pond at the plant into a canal that feeds the state’s Vermilion River, federal prosecutors said Thursday.



Aldes K. "Al" Vidrine III, 52, of New Orleans, entered a guilty plea in Louisiana federal court this week to one count of unlawful discharge of a pollutant into a body of water in the U.S. He faces up to one year in...

