DOI Ducks Taylor Energy FOIA Suit Over Oil Spill Comments

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday nixed Taylor Energy's suit accusing the U.S. Department of Interior of holding back information used in public statements gauging the company's cleanup of a decade-old Gulf of Mexico oil spill, saying the agency had adequately complied with Taylor's Freedom of Information Act requests.



Taylor Energy Co. LLC, which is fighting the federal government in court to recover the remains of a $666 million trust it had established in 2008 to cover cleanup and decommissioning costs at its offshore oil platform...

