IRS To Issue Letter Rulings On Tax-Free Distributions

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday it will issue rulings on tax questions regarding a corporation’s stock distributions under a section of the Internal Revenue Code that allows for tax-free distributions to shareholders in certain circumstances.



The announcement came in the form of a revenue procedure, which outlined a pilot program that allows taxpayers to seek letter rulings from the IRS regarding transactions involving Section 355 of the tax code. Under that provision, businesses in certain circumstances can distribute the stock of a controlled corporation to...

