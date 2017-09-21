1st Pa. County Sues Opioid Makers Over Addiction Epidemic

Law360, Philadelphia (September 21, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania’s fifth largest county on Thursday became the first one in the state to sue opioid manufacturers for damages stemming from their allegedly deceitful marketing of pain medications.



Delaware County, located just outside of Philadelphia, tagged 11 drug companies — namely, entities associated with Purdue Pharma Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. — as well as three consulting physicians in the lawsuit.



"We are honored to represent Delaware County as it undertakes this courageous litigation to hold the suppliers of deadly...

