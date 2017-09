La. Intervenes In Case Over Red Snapper Overfishing

Law360, Los Angeles (September 22, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The state of Louisiana asked a D.C. federal court Thursday to allow it to intervene on the federal government’s behalf in a conservation group’s suit over authorities’ decision to temporarily allow "overfishing" of red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico this summer, saying the suit impairs the state’s interest in fishing-related tourism and tax revenues.



Louisiana, which plans to argue that the rule’s expiration renders the lawsuit moot, said it has a right to intervene because the suit brought by Ocean Conservancy and the Environmental Defense...

To view the full article, register now.