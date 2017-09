CIT Backs CBP On Home Depot Doorknobs Being Locks

Law360, Washington (September 25, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The Court of International Trade upheld a U.S. Customs and Border Protection classification of Home Depot’s doorknobs as locks, ruling Thursday that the home improvement giant can’t get around the locking functionality of the goods in question as they seek a lower duty.



Home Depot had tried to argue its keyed-entry knobs fell under a Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States section for metal mountings for doors carrying a 3.9 percent duty, but the CIT said said the incorporated locking mechanisms firmly classified them as...

To view the full article, register now.