Expert Analysis

New Sedona Principles Stress Information Governance

By Saffa Sleet September 28, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT) -- In March of this year, The Sedona Conference Working Group on Electronic Document Retention and Production released The Sedona Principles, Third Edition: Best Practices, Recommendations & Principles for Addressing Electronic Document Production, which provides the first update to the principles in more than 10 years. The importance of information governance (IG) is prevalent throughout the new principles, touching on issues including the ease of discoverability, importance of ensuring data privacy and maintaining the ability to meet both regulatory requirements and preservation obligations alongside undisturbed business operations....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular