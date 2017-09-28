New Sedona Principles Stress Information Governance

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT) -- In March of this year, The Sedona Conference Working Group on Electronic Document Retention and Production released The Sedona Principles, Third Edition: Best Practices, Recommendations & Principles for Addressing Electronic Document Production, which provides the first update to the principles in more than 10 years. The importance of information governance (IG) is prevalent throughout the new principles, touching on issues including the ease of discoverability, importance of ensuring data privacy and maintaining the ability to meet both regulatory requirements and preservation obligations alongside undisturbed business operations....

