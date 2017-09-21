DOJ OKs Banks’ Creation Of Real-Time Payment System

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A group of two dozen banks are free to create a real-time payment system, which will allow immediate transfers between various financial institutions, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.



The system from The Clearing House Payments Co. LLC, a joint venture of 24 U.S. banks that hold about 60 percent of all U.S. deposits, may actually have procompetitive impacts, the DOJ said, while acknowledging that collaborations between several competitors, like The Clearing House, have the potential to harm competition.



“None of TCH's currently-proposed rules seem...

