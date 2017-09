Tax Reform Is Not Americans' Top Concern

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Reducing federal tax rates on individuals and businesses is an “extremely important priority” for Congress according to one-fifth of recently polled Americans, but other issues are weighing more heavily on their minds.



Republicans are more intrigued than Democrats by tax reform and cuts to help the middle class, economic growth and job creation, according to a Politico-Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health survey released Thursday. Over a third of GOP respondents said lowering federal taxes on individuals and businesses is a top priority, while 11...

