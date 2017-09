Lone Star Says $100M Earnout Suit Belongs In Arbitration

Law360, Wilmington (September 21, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for funds affiliated with Lone Star Funds told a Delaware state court judge Thursday that a suit from Hanson Brick America Inc. should be dismissed because the parties agreed in their $1.4 billion merger transaction to pursue arbitration over issues related to a $100 million earnout provision.



During a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, attorneys for the private equity firm said the building-material-maker has already pursued a dispute of the earnout calculation through a neutral accountant who is serving as an arbitrator as required in the...

To view the full article, register now.