EU Approves Rules To Prevent Misselling Of Insurance

Law360, London (September 22, 2017, 3:48 PM BST) -- European insurers will be forced to put consumers first when they develop and market policies from next year under new rules adopted by the European Commission.



The rules are intended to stamp out misselling by insurers and will force them to meet new standards on conflicts of interests and accepting inducements from third parties, the EU's executive arm said in a statement on Thursday.



Brokers will have to gather specific information from consumers before offering them advice under the new rules to ensure that customers buy the...

To view the full article, register now.