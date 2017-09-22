Eurozone Banks Face 'Survival Of The Fittest' Test

Law360, London (September 22, 2017, 12:58 PM BST) -- Europe’s troubled banks risk collapse unless they act to remove nonperforming loans from their balance sheets and adapt to new technology, a senior bloc regulator warned on Friday.



Lenders burdened with trillions of dollars of loans close to default can no longer rely on government help and must work out solutions for themselves, said Pentti Hakkarainen, a supervisory board executive at the European Central Bank.



“The continued high NPL stock is a major economic concern,” Hakkarainen said. “On a macro level a major NPL stock reduces the banking...

