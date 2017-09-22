FCA Finalizes Scope For Asset Manager Disclosure Group
The regulator said it was prompted to initiate the “institutional disclosure working group” after a recent market study into the asset management sector found that institutional investors were having trouble gaining access to the cost information necessary to make decisions.
“The FCA has set up this stakeholder working group to assist...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login