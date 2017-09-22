US, EU Sign Major Deal To End Collateral For Reinsurers

Law360, London (September 22, 2017, 2:05 PM BST) -- The European Union and the U.S. were due to sign a landmark deal on Friday to open up access for insurance firms to each other’s markets and wind down hefty collateral requirements for transatlantic reinsurers.



The agreement, which follows more than 20 years of discussions, will sweep away obligations that force reinsurers to post collateral when signing contracts across the Atlantic. The unpopular requirements will be scrapped within five years, helping firms to free up hundreds of millions of dollars to invest elsewhere, the European Commission...

To view the full article, register now.