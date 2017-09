Final AML Guidance Issued For EU Electronic Fund Transfers

Law360, London (September 22, 2017, 4:59 PM BST) -- Payment service providers need to fine-tune their procedures for tackling terrorist financing and money laundering in electronic fund transfers to bring themselves into line with European Union standards, according to final guidelines issued by the bloc's financial regulators on Friday.



The Joint Committee of the European Supervisory Authorities, or ESAs, have clarified the policies that payment service providers should have in place for managing transfers of funds. The committee focuses on PSPs that lack the information on payers and payees that is required under EU regulation....

To view the full article, register now.