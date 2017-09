BigLaw Is On The Hunt For More First-Years

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Budding attorneys could have a better shot at landing a post-law school gig, according to research by staffing and consulting firm Robert Half Legal that shows that nearly a quarter of surveyed law firms are looking to increase hiring for first-year associates.



Following telephone interviews with 175 attorneys with hiring authority at their firms in the United States and Canada, Robert Half Legal found that 22 percent of respondents planned on either somewhat or significantly increasing their hiring of first-year associates in the next 12 months,...

