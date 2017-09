World Bank Consultant Jailed Over £1.7M Corrupt Payments

Law360, London (September 22, 2017, 4:33 PM BST) -- An independent medical procurement consultant employed by the World Bank was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment at a London court on Friday after he was found to have received £1.7 million ($2.3 million) in corrupt payments to help medical supply companies win tenders.



Wasim Tappuni was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court after he was convicted of corruption in July following an investigation led by the City of London Police’s overseas anti-corruption unit, or OACU.



City Police said the probe found that Tappuni, of Kingston-on-Thames, south west...

