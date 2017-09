Supreme Court Competition Appeals To Watch

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 22, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday will be considering whether to review a Second Circuit decision siding with American Express over the company's anti-steering rules and mulling other appeals in antitrust litigation. Here, Law360 provides a preview of certiorari petitions to watch in competition cases as the high court kicks off another term.



AmEx Anti-Steering Rules



The Second Circuit in September reversed a win by the U.S. Department of Justice and several states in a suit accusing American Express of violating antitrust laws by barring merchants...

