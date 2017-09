OECD Wants Public To Opine On Digital Tax Consequences

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Friday announced that it is seeking public comments on tax challenges it has identified as part of the digital economy, including an increased risk of tax avoidance.



The OECD, which works to establish an international standard for tax authorities, said it is seeking input on ways to address the tax challenges of digitalization, including issues that it initially flagged in an October 2015 report. In that report, called Addressing the Tax Challenges of the Digital Economy, the OECD...

