FDA Issues Final Guidance On Cigar Warnings

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday unveiled final guidance for health warning statements on cigars and cigarillos, following the 2016 final rule extending the agency’s regulatory authority over cigars and other tobacco products.



Starting on Aug. 10, it will be illegal to make, package, sell or import any cigar in the U.S. unless its package includes one of seven warning statements about the risks of nicotine addiction and the health effects of smoking. However, the FDA said that it doesn’t intend to take enforcement...

