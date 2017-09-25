PTAB Invalidates Jevtana Patent Claims In Mylan Challenge

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has decided much of an Aventis Pharma S.A. patent for the chemotherapy drug Jevtana is invalid, rejecting arguments that the drug’s success weighed against finding various claims were obvious.



In an inter partes review decision Thursday, the board said Mylan Laboratories Ltd. persuasively showed that all the challenged claims in the patent were invalid. Mylan is among several generics companies that have been accused of infringing the patent.



Aventis had argued, among other things, that Jevtana’s commercial success weighed against...

