PTAB Invalidates Jevtana Patent Claims In Mylan Challenge
In an inter partes review decision Thursday, the board said Mylan Laboratories Ltd. persuasively showed that all the challenged claims in the patent were invalid. Mylan is among several generics companies that have been accused of infringing the patent.
Aventis had argued, among other things, that Jevtana’s commercial success weighed against...
