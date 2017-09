PTAB Case Part Of Justices’ Attack On Agencies, Ex-SG Says

Law360, Washington (September 22, 2017, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court’s decision to take up a constitutional challenge to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board is another sign of its growing skepticism of the administrative state, ex-U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli Jr. said Friday, offering a fresh take on a case that has the patent world on the edge of its seat.



Verrilli, now in private practice, said during an event in Washington, D.C., that the case Oil States Energy Services LLC v. Greene’s Energy Group LLC has tapped into some of the justices’...

