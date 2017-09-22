Ultratech Investors Seek Stock Appraisal In $815M Merger
Funds associated with BlueBlade Capital Opportunities LLC filed the petition seeking a court determination of the fair value of their 440,000 shares of Ultratech stock at the time the company merged with a subsidiary of Veeco Instruments in May.
Under the terms of the cash-and-stock deal, Ultratech shareholders received $21.75 per share in cash, along with...
