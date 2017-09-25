EPA Appeals Board Nixes Challenges To Ariz. Copper Mine

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Environmental Appeals Board on Friday rejected two challenges to the EPA’s decision to grant a permit to Florence Copper Inc. for an Arizona copper mine.

The town of Florence, Arizona, and John L. Anderson petitioned the board for review of EPA Region 9’s decision to issue the permit, which authorizes Florence Copper to operate an in-situ copper mine, including drilling wells and “injecting acid into copper ore deposits for the purpose of copper recovery and production testing,” the board said....
