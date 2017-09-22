Analysis

What The PricewaterhouseCoopers Move Means For US Firms

By Sam Reisman

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The announcement Thursday that PricewaterhouseCoopers will open a legal services office in Washington, D.C., should put U.S. law firms on notice that the major accounting firms are on the march.

The opening of PwC's affiliate, ILC Legal LLP, gives the accounting giant a new foothold in the U.S. legal market and signals potentially heightened competition with the Big Four accounting firms, which have the geographical reach, numbers and array of integrated services that make them attractive to clients.

"This wasn't a matter of 'will,' this was...
