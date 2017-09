Enviros Sue To Stop Montana Gold Mine Near Yellowstone

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups filed suit in Montana state court on Friday attempting to halt the first phase of a mining project being developed by Lucky Minerals LLC that involves exploratory drilling on private property 30 miles north of Yellowstone National Park, arguing that the state didn’t conduct a proper environmental assessment.



The Montana Department of Environmental Quality violated the Montana Environmental Policy Act by improperly determining that the gold mining project’s impact wouldn’t be significant, according to the groups’ complaint. The Park County Environmental Council and the...

