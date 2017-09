SEC Says Colo. Adviser Conned Investors And Lost Their $1M

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday sued Colorado investment advisory firm Moses Investment Co. and its owner for lying about his trading experience, past performance and the riskiness of investing, saying investors lost nearly $1 million.



Former Denver-area investment adviser Michael S. Moses, 51, made false and misleading statements to induce investors to sink money into a private fund that he controlled through Moses Investment called Wake Fund I LP, such as claims that Moses was previously a portfolio manager for a $750 million...

To view the full article, register now.