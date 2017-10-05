Expert Analysis

SEC's Pay-To-Play Universe Continues To Expand

By Zachary Parks October 5, 2017, 11:31 AM EDT

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 11:31 AM EDT) -- Over the past 18 months, the list of those covered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s pay-to-play restrictions has steadily expanded. And if a newly proposed rule is adopted, these pay-to-play restrictions will now cover a new category: the recently created class of broker-dealers called capital acquisition brokers. CABs are brokers whose activities are generally limited to advising companies and private equity funds on certain types of securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and capital raising. The activities of CABs are more limited than those engaged...
