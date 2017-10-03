A Shift In Accommodating Employee Medical Marijuana Use

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT) -- On Aug. 8, the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut ruled in favor of a medical cannabis user whose potential new employer had withdrawn her job offer after the applicant tested positive for marijuana. The decision, Noffsinger v. SSC Niantic Operating Co., No. 3:16-cv-01938(JAM) (D. Conn. Aug. 8, 2017), reflects a significant shift in the law. Prior to 2017, courts had consistently held that employers are not required to accommodate employee use of medical marijuana.



Noffsinger and the other recent rulings in favor of...

