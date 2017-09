States' Regulatory Role Preserved In US-EU Insurance Pact

Law360, Los Angeles (September 25, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A landmark bilateral deal designed to put U.S. and European Union insurers and reinsurers on equal footing will subject domestic firms to capital requirements set by state insurance regulators, easing those authorities' concerns that the pact would undermine their mandate by applying the EU's regulatory regime to U.S.-based carriers' worldwide operations.



The so-called covered agreement, which was signed by the U.S. and EU on Friday and will be fully implemented in five years, will lift a burden for U.S. insurers struggling with Solvency II, the EU’s...

To view the full article, register now.