Global 20: Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has worked to build a specialized practice focused on technology, energy and finance issues, supporting a range of clients from governments pursuing major energy projects in Africa to Nordic companies navigating the risk environment in western markets, helping land the firm on Law360's Global 20 list.



Orrick



U.S. headcount: 796



Global headcount: 1,150



Total offices: 27



Offices by Region:



North America: 12



Europe: 9



Asia-Pacific: 5



Africa: 1 Of the firm’s 1,150 attorneys, 354 of them work outside the United States....

