Judge Sends 'Message' In Ex-Alstom Exec's Bribery Sentence

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Monday sentenced a former executive at an Alstom SA subsidiary to more than a year in prison for bribing foreign officials to win power contracts, saying the 14 months he already spent in detention were not enough to deter others.



U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton sentenced Frederic Pierucci, 49, to 30 months in prison, minus 14 months he spent in detention, and a $20,000 fine. Pierucci pled guilty in 2013 to violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act for his role...

