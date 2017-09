Former Tesco Execs Face Fraud Charges As Trial Begins

Law360, London (September 25, 2017, 3:35 PM BST) -- Three former executives at British retailer Tesco PLC accused of fraud and false accounting go on trial this week at a London court in one of the most high-profile cases brought by the Serious Fraud Office.



The three men — who were all senior managers at the supermarket giant — are standing trial after the case was opened and adjourned on September 4 for legal reasons. All three were at Southwark Crown Court on Monday as the hearing resumed.



Christopher Bush, Tesco U.K.’s former managing director, Carl...

